Seth Rollins Says He’ll Be a Fighting Champion After WrestleMania Win

– Seth Rollins isn’t going to let the Universal Championship go undefended for long stretches at a time now that he holds it. Rollins spoke backstage following his win over Brock Lesnar to capture the title.

Reflecting on the win was, Rollins said, “You know, this was the site of my very first WrestleMania. The first time I got to make an entrance was with my brothers in The Shield, we opened the show. And now here we are, years later. Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar — we opened the show. And it’s starting to sink in right now but I’d have to put that up there with one of the greatest moments of my entire career. You cannot put a price on this, you cannot put an amount of sacrifice on this. This is everything that I’ve worked for my entire life. And to know that I did it beating someone like Brock Lesnar, an athlete of his caliber, a champion of his caliber, is — I can’t even put it into words. It’s very surreal.”

Asked about calling Lesnar out for not being a fighting champion, Rollins said, “My plan is to do what I said I was gonna do when I told the world I was gonna beat Brock Lesnar. And that’s to go out every single week and be the champion that the WWE Universe deserves. And if that means defending the title every week, if that means defending it on every live event, every PPV, it doesn’t matter. All challengers are welcone. I’m gonna be a fighting champion, I’m gonna be a champion that the people deserve.”

