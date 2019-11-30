Seth Rollins Says He’ll Issue an Apology on Raw

– Seth Rollins says he’s ready to apologize, and he’ll do so on Raw next week. Rollins posted to Twitter on Friday evening noting that he’s “done a lot of soul searching” and would like to apologize to the Raw crew and WWE Universe. You can see his post below.

Rollins ran down the Raw roster on this week’s episode for coming in last in wins between brands at Survivor Series, which led to the roster walking off on him and Kevin Owens giving him a Stunner. Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.