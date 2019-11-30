wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Says He’ll Issue an Apology on Raw
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins says he’s ready to apologize, and he’ll do so on Raw next week. Rollins posted to Twitter on Friday evening noting that he’s “done a lot of soul searching” and would like to apologize to the Raw crew and WWE Universe. You can see his post below.
Rollins ran down the Raw roster on this week’s episode for coming in last in wins between brands at Survivor Series, which led to the roster walking off on him and Kevin Owens giving him a Stunner. Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.
After a long few days of soul searching, I’ve decided that this coming Monday on #RAW I would like to issue an apology to #TEAMRED and the @WWE Universe. I hope you’ll hear me out.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Eric Bischoff Denies Creative Involvement on Smackdown While He Was Executive Director
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Signing With FS1 for WWE Backstage, How FOX Sports Avoided Leaks
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017