Seth Rollins Says He’s Done Calling Out CM Punk, Disliked The Red Lights in Bray Wyatt Match

During his appearance on WWE Backstage, Seth Rollins weighed in on CM Punk, the red lights in his Hell in a Cell match with Bray Wyatt and more.

On his calling out CM Punk: “Look, to be honest with you, I’m here, he’s not here and I’m not shocked about that. But I think I’ve exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don’t think it’s going anywhere, I’m not shocked that he’s not here so I think it’s time to maybe move on to something that matters. I wish he was here. I wish we could have a face-to-face, but it’s not in the cards.”

On criticism of him on social media: “I think it affects you, whether you want to fess up to it or not. You read the comments, you see, you hear the small segment of the audiences. Let’s be clear, this is not everywhere, I go to Little Rock, I go to Germany, I do live events all over the world and I’m not getting booed. There’s small contingent of our audience that’s very vocal on social media. But you see that, you hear that, you read that and it affects you. I’m a passionate guy. I love this business, it my life. And so when I put so much into it, to feel like I get disrespected. I’m going to push back.”

On the red lights in his match with Bray Wyatt staying on the whole match: “[I had] no clue. That was a mess for me, right. Because first of all, you’re in this dark red. The cell is also red, and so then you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess, it was very difficult to deal with. Especially not knowing it was going to happen. I for one am not a fan. I feel like it affects my performance, personally.”