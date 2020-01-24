Seth Rollins Says He’s Had His Eye On Buddy Murphy For A While

In an interview with Chron, Seth Rollins spoke about his new villainous character and why the AOP and Buddy Murphy were selected for his group. Here are highlights:

On the difference between his two heel characters: “It is two different places, two different characters, my opinion. Now, I’m mentally in a totally different place than I was back in 2015 and 2014. It was a totally different ball game back then with who I was and where the character was. Now, you know, I’ve been told especially, the equity that I built up with our audience over the years really has changed the way they see me and the presentation of the character. So, it’s a totally different, totally different facet of Seth Rollins, and I think just another which what will end up being in another cool kind of piece of the character when it’s all said and done.”

On why AOP and Buddy Murphy were added to his group: “I’ve had my eye on Buddy Murphy for a long time. He’s a guy who has kind of been under the radar, so to speak, as far as major storylines are concerned, but someone who’s very deserving. And now in our business it is all about creating fresh stars and new stars and our fans are always clamoring for the next big thing. And Buddy Murphy is someone who might have been in the right place at the right time this week, but someone I’ve had my eye on for quite some time. You know, I remember watching him win the cruiserweight title for the first time down in Australia and Melbourne a few years back and saying to myself that you know, there’s a star right there. He’s got all tools. He’s a guy who’s in great shape, looks the part, talks the part and he’s a hell of a hand — more than a hell of a hand in the ring. He’s someone that I think is ready to break out and just needs a little guidance and I feel like the AOP is that way as well. Those guys are both just monsters and they are also so young. At some point you’ve got to put on your mentor cap, the same way Triple H put his on to kind of help me to my formative years in WWE. Now, it’s my turn to return that favor and these three guys have all the potential in the world to be the next set of stars here and for a long time after I’m gone.”

On if he feels he’s a mentor to younger talent: “You still have veterans like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Randy Orton who are, another five or six years older than I am. So, they’re still holding it down. But as far as what I’ve accomplished in the short period of time that I’ve been here, I’m a template, especially for coming out of NXT where a lot of these next guys are coming from. I’m a template for what success might look like. I think that there is responsibility and leaving this industry and this company better than where I left it. And that doesn’t just have to do with getting my own face on the map. That has to be taking what I’ve learned, passing it along and adding my own bit of information, that I’ve been that I’ve worked to get into that mix. There is a bit of responsibility for all of us who care about this industry and the business to help push it into the next decade.”