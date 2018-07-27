Seth Rollins Says Hulk Hogan Influenced His Love of Wrestling, Talks Straight Edge Beliefs

– Seth Rollins appeared on a recent episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast and discussed growing up as a Hulk Hogan fan, plus more. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On Hulk Hogan’s influence on him growing up: “For me I was captivated by Hulk Hogan right away. He was obviously the guy at that period of time and he just sucked me in man. I just thought he was legit like a super hero as if he was Tony Stark, ya know, in the flesh. It doesn’t get any better than that. Here’s this six foot six giant with blonde hair, Venice Beach, California, 303 pounds, you know, beating up all the bad guys. It was awesome, so I was hooked before I can even remember an age…The reason I wanted to do it [wrestling] was to make people feel the way I felt when I watched Hulk Hogan when I was 4 years old.”

On being pressured to drink early on in his WWE run: “I was 25-26 and it was my first international tour with the company. I was still in NXT. We were in Egypt. I went to bed and got called to come downstairs and hang out. I’m like, “Ok, cool.” It was guys that I respected as far as my colleagues were concerned. I was literally asleep at 1 in the morning when the phone rang…I kinda knew what I was getting myself into in that they were gonna get me to try to drink. Fun fact: I’ve never been drunk….I did have a drink that night. I had a beer. I sipped on it. I’ll stay up as late as you guys. We’ll all hang out; but, I’m not gonna take shots. I’m not getting drunk. I’m not gonna act a fool…that’s not in my character; but, you can’t pressure me to drink. Then it turned into a, ‘You think you’re better than us,’ type thing.”

On refusing to give in despite peer pressure: “At the end of the day aside from one – and again, we won’t mention names here – every single person in that room that tried to pressure me into doing something I wanted to do….apologized to me for it. People sober up….I’m cool with hanging out, with being a part of the team; but, that’s not the way I roll.”