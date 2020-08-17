Seth Rollins Says It’s Hard To Pick One Thing To Improve In WWE, Wants RAW To Be #1 In Cable Ratings

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Seth Rollins spoke about what he would try to improve on in WWE and what his goals are for the future of the company. Here are highlights:

On cutting a promo without fans: “It’s just different when you’re accustomed to cutting your promos in front of a live crowd and interacting with them and expect them to play a role because the audience is essentially a character on a television show. You expect them to have feedback or to play off that or change the course of things, so you have a different mindset going in whereas if you’re doing it in front of no crowd or a limited crowd, it’s very much more of a television show. It’s very much more of a movie. It’s different in the way you approach the context of the promo and the delivery especially. I don’t know if it’s better or worse. I think it’s better in that you get to fully engage the audience in a story at home because they have no choice but to hear the words you’re saying. You don’t drift. You don’t have to play with a live crowd, so it’s different in that regard in getting to more details with the story. But it’s certainly not as fun. The live crowd, they’re the best.”

On if he still talks with Jon Moxley: “We still talk from time to time. I would love to see what he’s doing or how he’s doing or whatever. When his wife [Renee Young] got sick, obviously I checked in on him to make sure he was doing OK and the dogs were good and all that good stuff.”

On his goals for RAW: “I think, for me, the next step is just to help out younger guys and younger talent and get the company in a really good place so if I do decide to step away at some point in the future, there will be people there to handle it and take over and make sure things go well and so they can pass on that information to the next group as well. It’s just helping out younger guys. With my wrestling school, I try to do the same thing. At the end of the day, I want wrestling to be awesome. I want to take this show through the roof.

I would love for Raw to be at the top of the cable rankings every single week and be the most talked about thing around the water cooler and all that stuff. I love this industry more than anything. I’ve dedicated my whole life to it, so I basically just want to do anything I can to make it the best it possibly can be.”

On what he would change in WWE: “There’s always stuff to work on and, gosh, I think it’s so hard to pinpoint one thing or two things really. I think things are tough creatively right now in the sense that we don’t know where this whole thing is going to fall and we’re in the Performance Center, so we’re doing the best we can as far as what the aesthetic looks like, trying to get a crowd in there to make noise. Things from a viewers’ perspective aren’t quite the same. If we could somehow, if we’re going under the pretense we don’t know when live events are coming back and when a live audience is going to be in something the size of a sold-out Boston Garden or whatever, I think making it more fan-friendly, making it more aesthetically pleasing to an audience of a television show might go a long way.

That’s just pulling a rabbit out of a hat because there’s so many things we all need to work on every day. Not just the company, but myself, the talent around me, everyone in the back, the writers, the consistency, the conversations, the communication, everything could be better. It’s so hard to pick just one thing and say, ‘Ah, that’s going to be the ticket, that’s going to do it.’ It’s a work in progress, and I think going out there and consistently doing your job the best you can and helping other people out would be the best way to move this thing forward.”