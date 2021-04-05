Seth Rollins Says John Cena ‘Gets’ Him

John Cena offered some more words of advice and inspiration on Twitter, which Seth Rollins used to hype himself up, claiming Cena “got” him.

Cena wrote: “Expect any sort of change you invest in to be criticized. Others familiarity with who you were does not mean that is best for who you are.”

Rollins replied: “FINALLY SOMEONE WHO GETS ME!! I’M A #GEMINI WHAT CAN I SAY!???”