Seth Rollins Says The Emphasis In WWE Is Still On Building Future Stars

In an interview with TalkSport, Seth Rollins spoke about how WWE is continuing to focus on building new talent even after the recent firing of Paul Heyman on RAW. Here are highlights:

On if Paul Heyman’s exit will affect the building of new talent: “Well, first of all, I think the emphasis is still on building stars for the future. Particularly during this time when there’s a lot of performers who are either opting out for their own safety or they are people that are getting sick here and there, so we’re missing a lot of our top-tier talent due to various circumstances. But the emphasis is still certainly on building future stars and I don’t want Paul Heyman’s departure to be a reason why anybody thinks that that’s not the case, because it definitely is the case.”

On women that did well in 2020: “I think it’s no secret that Bayley and Sasha [Banks] have done their god damndest to fill in with Becky being out and the women’s division just being wide open. Charlotte Flair being out now too. The women have been lagging behind Becky and Charlotte for some time and now it’s time for them to step up and do their thing. Asuka has stepped up too, as well, but I do think Bayley and Sasha have been great. They’ve filled that void as best as they possibly can and have been working like crazy as Tag Team champs and now RAW and SmackDown champs.”