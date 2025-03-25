– During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed his relationship with The Final Boss himself, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. According to Rollins, The Rock is a “really kind and generous man,” and considers him to be a great boss. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On The Rock’s kindness: “He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of Moana 2, so we got to see it on the lawn, with the sunset in the background. She’s too young to remember it, but it was a really incredible experience for our family.”

Seth Rollins on The Rock being a great boss: “He’s been a great boss, I will say. In the ring, we’ve had our ups and downs, but he’s…people say a lot of things about him, he’s a really kind and generous man.”

Seth Rollins will be in action next month at WrestleMania 41, facing rivals Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. The premium live event is slated for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.