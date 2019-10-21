wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Says Vince McMahon Won’t Let Him Wear His White Ring Gear
– If you’re wondering why Seth Rollins doesn’t wear his white outfit, well … blame Vince McMahon. A fan a at an autograph signing had Rollins sign a Funko Pop! of him in the white gear that he wore in 2015 against John Cena at SummerSlam, and asked if it was ever going to come back. As captured on video, Rollins said McMahon wouldn’t let him wear it.
Seth Rollins stated, “Vince won’t let me wear it. [Why?] Because he’s a weird old man, who doesn’t understand that people think it’s the coolest gear they’ve ever seen. Yeah. He doesn’t get it. I get that question more than anything else. It’s just huge, man. People loved it I think it’s in the archive. I gave it to our archivist guy, and he puts it up at all the Axxesses and stuff.”
white gear stans,,, we lost 😔 pic.twitter.com/koAtGM9nwW
— 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗻, 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬! ☻ (@tysunjost) October 20, 2019
