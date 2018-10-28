Seth Rollins Says WWE Evolution Is Important For Everyone

– Seth Rollins spoke with The Mirror for a new interview ahead of WWE Evolution, talking about the PPV and the women on the roster. Highlights are below:

On Evolution: “Evolution is not just a big night for the girls, it’s a big night for the company and for all of us, just as human beings, to be able to put on a show like this. The girls have obviously made it possible, they have facilitated the whole thing and it’s them who’ve been driving this whole Women’s Evolution, and now this show. I am just super proud to be able to sit back and be a fan for a night – we can celebrate the girls and just enjoy everything they’ve worked for.”

On the progress that the women’s division has made: “It’s a culmination of decades and years of hard work from different generations, and at the same time it’s like ‘what’s next?’ This is a first step in what’s to come for female stars in professional wrestling and I am really looking forward to Sunday night.”