wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Says WWE Is The Best Wrestling In The World
In a series of posts to Twitter, Seth Rollins praised WWE following last night’s Fastlane PPV and continued his feud with Cesaro. Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at the event.
He wrote: “WHAT A PPV! @WWE IS THE BEST WRESTLING IN THE WORLD! EVERYONE BUSTED THEIR HUMPS TONIGHT!
#proud #WWEFastlane I sincerely hope CESARO watched EVERY SECOND of that MASTERPIECE!!! DON’T EVER DISRESPECT ME AGAIN! Social media LOVES ME!”
