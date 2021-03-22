Seth Rollins Says WWE Is The Best Wrestling In The World

In a series of posts to Twitter, Seth Rollins praised WWE following last night’s Fastlane PPV and continued his feud with Cesaro. Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at the event.

He wrote: “WHAT A PPV! @WWE IS THE BEST WRESTLING IN THE WORLD! EVERYONE BUSTED THEIR HUMPS TONIGHT!

#proud #WWEFastlane I sincerely hope CESARO watched EVERY SECOND of that MASTERPIECE!!! DON’T EVER DISRESPECT ME AGAIN! Social media LOVES ME!”

