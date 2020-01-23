Seth Rollins Says WWE’s Audience Looks For Things To Complain About

In an interview with the San Antonio Express News, Seth Rollins spoke about criticism from fans online, stating that WWE’s audience tends to look for things to complain about. Here are highlights:

On his 2019: “This last year for me, 2019, was the craziest year I could have ever imagined. Things happened that I never even thought were going to happen.”

On the Royal Rumble: “The Royal Rumble is a really cool thing to be a part of, and when you win, that’s the company’s stamp of approval. They send you to WrestleMania, and you know that you’re going to be in some sort of marquee matchup. It never ceases to amaze me that I’ve got an opportunity to perform in multiple Royal Rumbles and even win one.”

On his heel turn due to fan backlash: “It is a different era than it was back in the day. Now, it’s easier to be an antagonist because … anybody who consumes entertainment has a voice to be heard. They can get online and say whatever they want, and even if one or two people respond to it, that’s one or two people more than 20 years ago when they were just sitting in their living room talking crap to their friends. … Our audience looks for things to complain about, to dislike and to pick apart. It’s such a short, short lifespan. If you can maintain being in that hero role for a lengthy period of time, you are doing something incredible.”