Seth Rollins Says You Can’t Write A Better Ending To The Story Than Facing CM Punk On WWE Raw At MSG

Following their intense brawl on the March 3rd Raw, both in the ring and backstage, Seth Rollins and CM Punk are set to clash again in a Steel Cage Match on the March 10th Raw at Madison Square Garden. Seth Rollins recently shared his reaction to this announcement on the Raw Recap podcast. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On the match: “The only good thing to happen tonight, aside from me getting to punch CM Punk in the face a lot, is that Adam Pearce finally made the right call, locked CM Punk and myself in a cage next week in The Garden, and I can finally make sure that this moron doesn’t even make it to WrestleMania. After I feel like he’s exhausted all of his opportunities, he’s got one favor, some ace up his sleeve, whatever it is, I’ve got no other choice. He’s left me no other choice but to hurt him and take him out. All I feel right now is just this urge to wrap my hands around somebody’s neck and hurt them. That’s where I’m at right now, and I’ve reached my breaking point with this guy.”

On it happening: “I don’t want to bring this negative energy. Let’s focus on the positive to end this thing. Next week, in The Garden, it’s Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins against CM Punk inside of a steel cage live on Netflix in front of the world, in the world’s most famous arena. You literally cannot write a better ending to this story. I’m so excited that Adam Pearce finally decided to do the right thing, and when I get my hands on him, it will be a sight to behold.”

On CM Punk’s Raw promo about John Cena and The Rock: “I mean, look at the guy. He is a hypocrite. The world is going to sit there and talk about, oh, listen to all these wonderful, great things he said about John Cena and the decision he made at the Rumble and The Rock. Dude, you’ve done everything and more that you’re accusing these guys of. You’re a coward, you’re a fraud, you gave up on your dream to main event WrestleMania years ago. We don’t have to go through all the things that he did in his time away before he came back. I’ve told the story a million times, and the fact that he has the gall to go out there and spit what he thinks is truth about these guys when he won’t even look in the mirror and talk to himself about all the mistakes that he’s made, that have made other people suffer, that’s the thing. He’s made other people suffer and never owned up to it. So that is a microcosm. Tonight is just a microcosm of all the reasons that I hate this guy. That’s why it’s different. There’s love in other places. There’s love for Roman Reigns. Do I agree with what he stands for? Absolutely not. But there’s a seed of love in there somewhere. That makes it more painful. That makes it more painful when I get in there and have to do what I have to do to him. With CM Punk, there’s no seed of love. That’s gone. He erased that a long time ago. So it’s pure, unadulterated hatred. That’s all I have for him. You mentioned the Netflix debut and this match at The Garden, I hate that he’s a part of it with me. I hate it so much.”