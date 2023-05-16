– WWE Superstar and top World Heavyweight Championship contender Seth Rollins was spotted this week onset for the upcoming, Captain America: New World Order film. He was seen onset in full wardrobe in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see some onset photos and a video of Rollins working on the upcoming Marvel Studios film below.

Seth Rollins’ role in the film is currently unknown. The film will star Anthony Mackie, who reprises his role as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America. You can see the set images and clip below, per photographer Christopher Oquendo.

Captain America: New World Order is due out on May 3, 2024. Rollins will face AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament finals on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.