– During an interview appearance on last night’s WWE Raw Best of 2023 special, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins discussed his upcoming title defense against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre scheduled for next week. Rollins said the following on Drew McIntyre:

“A lot of what he’s saying isn’t wrong, and I understand where he’s coming from. I understand where he’s coming from, I understand his approach, I understand what he wants out of the deal. The problem is he’s got to beat me to win the World Heavyweight Championship. And right now, I dare say I am operating on a level that is simply untouchable. So I don’t care what version of Drew McIntyre we’ve got, on Day 1, it really doesn’t matter to me. What matters is he’s got to get in the ring and he’s got to beat me if he wants to get the World Heavyweight Championship, and I just don’t think he can do it. I’m feeling like I can’t be beat. I’m feeling untouchable. So Drew, I hope you bring it, bring the best out of me, you always do. I’ll bring the best out of you. And still, even though you’re a jerk, no Merry Christmas to you, hope may the best man win. May the best man win. “

The match is scheduled for WWE Raw Day 1 on Monday, January 1. The card will be held at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.