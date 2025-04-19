– During a recent interview with Outta Pocket, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed the subject of influencers participating in professional wrestling and why he has “mixed feelings” on the topic. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on influencers appearing in wrestling: “I have mixed feelings on it. I think there is a place for it. Wrestling is still not the most mainstream thing in the world, and I still think there is a bit of an audience that discredits what we do. Any time you can bring more eyes to the business, it’s very helpful. Especially Logan and some of these streamers, they bring younger eyes to the business. They bring kids to the business. That’s our bread and butter. Families, kids, those are the people where you hook them when they’re young and they are fans for life. There is some use to them. It comes at a price and a trade off because there are only so many spots available.”

On what Logan Paul has brought to WWE: “When you have someone like Logan Paul and you’re going to pay him a lot of money, is that worth it to you for what it’s going to bring in, his audience, compared to what you’re going to lose in time, equity, and energy into say a prospect. There is a delicate balance that needs to be found there. Logan is different, and when you have a Travis Scott or IShowSpeed, they’re doing one offs or little bits, if that adds to the mainstream attention, it’s totally fine.”

Seth Rollins previously wrestled and defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 two years ago. Later tonight, Rollins faces CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41: Night One. Logan Paul will be in action tomorrow night at WrestleMania 41: Night Two. Both nights are being held at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.