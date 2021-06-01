Seth Rollins Shares New Photo With Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is looking fully back in ring shape in a new photo shared by Seth Rollins. Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy shared the photo of the couple alng with a class from the school after they did the Murph Challenge workout, which supports the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

Lynch has been off WWE television since last year’s TLC in May, when she relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship due to her pregnancy. She gave birth to her and Rollins’ daughter Roux in December.