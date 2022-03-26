Seth Rollins Shares Text Message From Vince McMahon, Meeting With Him Monday Morning

In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins shared a text message from Vince McMahon, which said they will have a meeting on Monday morning. This is likely tied to Rollins’ storyline of not having a path to Wrestlemania. Rollins threatened to prevent RAW from happening next week until he got a match on the show.

The message he posted reads: “Seth:

Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters.

I want you in my office at 9 a.m. on Monday.”

In response, Adam Pearce said that will discuss the matter during tonight’s live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.