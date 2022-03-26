wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Shares Text Message From Vince McMahon, Meeting With Him Monday Morning
In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins shared a text message from Vince McMahon, which said they will have a meeting on Monday morning. This is likely tied to Rollins’ storyline of not having a path to Wrestlemania. Rollins threatened to prevent RAW from happening next week until he got a match on the show.
The message he posted reads: “Seth:
Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters.
I want you in my office at 9 a.m. on Monday.”
HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHHAHAHA! OF COURSE!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/19VtmYrfJE
— Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 26, 2022
In response, Adam Pearce said that will discuss the matter during tonight’s live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
— Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 26, 2022
