Seth Rollins Accepts Challenge From Shinsuke Nakamura For World Heavyweight Title On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins has agreed to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, accepting the challenge on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Nakamura explain his attack against Rollins that ended last week’s show, noting that he wanted a shot at Rollins’ title.
Rollins then came to the ring and said that all Nakamura had to ask. He accepted the challenge and said Nakamura can name the time and place. Nakamura then whispered in Rollins’ ear and left the ring, but then delivered a sneak attack on Rollins.
WWE has not yet announced when the match will take place. Their next PPV is WWE Payback on September 2nd.
"CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!"@WWERollins @ShinsukeN #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fMXxb5g8Oc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 15, 2023
Mind games from @ShinsukeN!
🎥 @WWE | #WWERaw
pic.twitter.com/z76qt9XvUY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 15, 2023
