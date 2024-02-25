Seth Rollins Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Injury

Seth Rollins and CM Punk may not be facing off At WrestleMania as intended, but Rollins is keeping the fires of their feud going. Punk is out of action due to a torn tricep suffered during the Royal Rumble, and Rollins took a shot at Punk during an interview with Wrestle Radio Australia when asked about his rival’s injury.

“I mean, I don’t want to say I told you so,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “But me and a lot of other people told you so. What’s the line? Fragile mind. Fragile body. Fragile ego. I think somebody that I know said something like that about him and it rings true.”

Rollins continued, “So look, here’s the deal and I told him this in the ring, if you want to find your way to me and the World Heavyweight Championship you’re gonna have to work for it, the deal is he’s gonna have to work a little harder now.”

Jon Moxley said similar words to Punk during their feud in AEW. Punk is expected to be out upward of nine months due to the injury.