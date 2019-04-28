wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Shows Gratitude After NXT Appearance
– As previously reported, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance at the live NXT house show in Davenport, Iowa, which is Rollins’ hometown. Rollins later commented on the moment and expressed gratitude for all those who helped him on his journey.
Seth Rollins wrote on Twitter, “The last month has filled me with moments that’ll last a lifetime. And those moments lend themselves to feelings of gratitude that I’ll never be able to fully express to all of those who’ve helped me along this journey. #inspiresomething.” You can check out that tweet from the WWE Universal champion below.
The last month has filled me with moments that’ll last a lifetime. And those moments lend themselves to feelings of gratitude that I’ll never be able to fully express to all of those who’ve helped me along this journey. #inspiresomething https://t.co/Gzc816Ea1v
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Tessa Blanchard Reveals The Rock Had No Idea She Was Tully Blanchard’s Daughter, Is Uncertain About Joining WWE in the Future
- Backstage Heat With Lio Rush Stems From Incident With Finn Balor, Roster Wants Him Out of Locker Room
- Tony Schiavone on AEW Potentially Using Classic WCW Event Names, Says He’s Excited for AEW
- Bruce Prichard Explains Triple H’s Infamous Racial Promo Against Booker T Leading to WrestleMania 19