Seth Rollins Signs New Deal With WWE

Fightful Select reports that Seth Rollins has signed a new deal with WWE, keeping him in the company for several more years. Rollins signed a multi-year deal for what was said to be ‘big money’. Rollins, who is 37, will be in his 40s by the time the contract would expire.

This wasn’t much of a surprise, as Rollins himself said in February that he wanted to stay in WWE. One WWE source wished the deal had been completed sooner. Another added: “They’re not going to let him go.”

There was said to be interest in Rollins outside of WWE but it’s unknown if any offers were made. His deal was set to expire in June.

Rollins is the latest to get a new contract after Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. He’s currently out rehabbing a knee injury that needed surgery.