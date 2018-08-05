WWE News: Seth Rollins Sings Happy Birthday to Dean Malenko at Live Event, Senor Benjamin Thanks Fans, and Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect Artwork

– At last night’s WWE live event in Charleston, Seth Rollins led the crowd in singing happy birthday to former WCW and WWE Superstar Dean Malenko, who celebrated his birthday yesterday. You can check out the live event clip posted on Instagram by the WWE below.

– Senor Benjamin of the Woken/Broken Universe posted a video message on Twitter, thanking fans for the birthday wishes. You can check out that video below.

Wow my friends broken universe is the best GRACIAS!!!!. pic.twitter.com/9ghW6tTDA9 — Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) August 5, 2018

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today. For today’s video, artist Rob Schamberger creates a new painting showcasing Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect. You can check out the new video in the player below.