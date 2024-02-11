wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Hopes It Snows At This Year’s Wrestlemania
February 10, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins spoke about his hope that it snows in Philadelphia at Wrestlemania 40, which would be the first Mania with snow.
He said: “Outdoors. Going to be cold. I’m hoping for snow. I’m hoping for the first WrestleMania with some snow. You know what I mean? Winter gets pushed back a little bit more every single year, so maybe we’ll get some snow. I just want the atmosphere. I want the whole Philly feel. I want it. I’m used to the cold. I get it. I understand playing out in the winter, man. I used to wrestle with my buddies out in the front lawn in the snow. We dug it.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival, Challenges Of Working In Japan
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Allegations Are The Biggest PR Issue In Wrestling History
- Ted DiBiase On Rick Rude & Honky Tonk Man’s Mic Skills, Who Had The Best Working Punch
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’