Seth Rollins Hopes It Snows At This Year’s Wrestlemania

In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins spoke about his hope that it snows in Philadelphia at Wrestlemania 40, which would be the first Mania with snow.

He said: “Outdoors. Going to be cold. I’m hoping for snow. I’m hoping for the first WrestleMania with some snow. You know what I mean? Winter gets pushed back a little bit more every single year, so maybe we’ll get some snow. I just want the atmosphere. I want the whole Philly feel. I want it. I’m used to the cold. I get it. I understand playing out in the winter, man. I used to wrestle with my buddies out in the front lawn in the snow. We dug it.”