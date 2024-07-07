Seth Rollins Feels Like He’s Starting To Hit His Prime, Has Given Thought To His Legacy

Seth Rollins believes he’s probably in the back half of his career, but he still thinks he’s only now starting to hit his prime. Rollins spoke during the Money in the Bank countdown show about his career status before he went on to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship on the main card.

“I mean, I feel like I’m just hitting my prime,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “Let’s make that clear. I feel like I’m just starting my prime. But yeah, I do think more of my career is in the past than in the future. That’s no doubt.”

He added, “I’ve given a lot of thought about my legacy and what I want it to be, and I’m back to win the World Heavyweight Championship. I want to add it to my legacy. I want to continue to build on everything that I’ve done.”

Rollins was unable to add the title to his legacy on Saturday as Drew McIntyre cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase mid-match to make it a triple threat, and Damian Priest won thanks to CM Punk’s interference against McIntyre.