WWE News: Seth Rollins Still Expected For Super Showdown, Details On More Names Set To Appear At Saudi Event, Highlights Of Smackdown and 205 Live
June 5, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that even though Seth Rollins took a vicious storyline beating from Brock Lesnar on RAW, it is not being used as an excuse to keep him off of Super Showdown. Rollins is still expected to be a part of the show and defend his Universal title against Baron Corbin. Lesnar will also be there, as he announced on RAW that he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on “Friday.”
– Other names scheduled for the Saudi Arabia show include Humberto Carrillo, Sin Cara and Big E.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live:
