Seth Rollins Story Expected To Be A ‘Focal Point’ Of Tonight’s RAW

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the storyline with Seth Rollins not having a match at Wrestlemania will be a ‘focal point’ of tonight’s episode of RAW.

According to Meltzer, WWE has already made up graphics for the program in relation to the angle, to build to whatever is planned for Rollins at Wrestlemania. At the end of last week’s episode, he said RAW wouldn’t start tonight until he got a featured role or match at this weekend’s two-night event.

As previously noted Rollins claimed to get text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning.