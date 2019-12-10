– According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Seth Rollins suffered a broken pinky at a WWE live event in Augusta, GA. The injury occurred in Rollins’ street fight against Erick Rowan.

Meltzer goes on to report that Rollins was originally scheduled to face Cedric Alexander on Monday’s Raw, but the match was scrapped. Alexander ended up wrestling on Main Event while Rollins officially turned heel and aligned with AOP.

Rollins is expected to be cleared for the weekend. He is not currently booked for WWE TLC.