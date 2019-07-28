wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Suggests He’s Already A Heel On The Internet, RVD Thanks WWE And Impact Wrestling
– In a post on Twitter, a fan noted that they would ‘sell their soul’ for Seth Rollins to turn heel again. Rollins simply joked, “Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month?”
Rollins hasn’t been well-liked by some fans on the internet thanks to his recent comments in interviews. He’s said that WWE has the best pro wrestling on the planet and took shots at Will Ospreay, among other comments.
Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month? #alreadyback https://t.co/PWzCUlYz28
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2019
– Rob Van Dam thanked both WWE and Impact Wrestling for letting him be a part of the RAW Reunion special on Monday.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @paulheyman and @wwe and @impactwrestling for the opportunity to once again stoke the fans of everyone’s favorite wrestler and Mr. Monday Night… ROB…well, you know the rest. 😊 This me and Katie❣️ #wrestlingfans #rvd #mondaynightraw #rawreunion #mrmondaynight @thekatieforbes
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Clarifies Status of Next Week’s Match With IIconics, Weighs in on Speculation of Romantic Angle With Sonya Deville
- Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers
- Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Reportedly Practiced WWE SmackDown Segment
- Darren Young Said Vince McMahon Was One Of The First To Reach Out After He Came Out As Gay