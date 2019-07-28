WWE News: Seth Rollins Suggests He’s Already A Heel On The Internet, RVD Thanks WWE And Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, a fan noted that they would ‘sell their soul’ for Seth Rollins to turn heel again. Rollins simply joked, “Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month?”

Rollins hasn’t been well-liked by some fans on the internet thanks to his recent comments in interviews. He’s said that WWE has the best pro wrestling on the planet and took shots at Will Ospreay, among other comments.

Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month? #alreadyback https://t.co/PWzCUlYz28 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2019

– Rob Van Dam thanked both WWE and Impact Wrestling for letting him be a part of the RAW Reunion special on Monday.