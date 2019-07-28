wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Suggests He’s Already A Heel On The Internet, RVD Thanks WWE And Impact Wrestling

July 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Seth Rollins

– In a post on Twitter, a fan noted that they would ‘sell their soul’ for Seth Rollins to turn heel again. Rollins simply joked, “Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month?”

Rollins hasn’t been well-liked by some fans on the internet thanks to his recent comments in interviews. He’s said that WWE has the best pro wrestling on the planet and took shots at Will Ospreay, among other comments.

– Rob Van Dam thanked both WWE and Impact Wrestling for letting him be a part of the RAW Reunion special on Monday.

