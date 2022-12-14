– During an appearance on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed his storyline with Bobby Lashley in kayfabe, and Adam Pearce “firing” Lashley, a decision Pearce later walked back. Rollins suggested that WWE CCO Triple H, aka “Papa H,” might need to step in for the situation. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on Adam Pearce walking back his decision for Bobby Lashley: “Well, luckily this isn’t my sandbox. I don’t have to make that decision. I will say this — I don’t know who’s got the temper problem. I don’t know whether it’s Pearce or Lashley. Both of them seem to be a bit of a hothead here. Pearce dropping some very unsavory language on Monday night, goodness gracious. But I get it, you know, you get pie-faced by a man, you’re in the heat of the moment, things happen. I feel this is very similar to Bobby. So I’ll be very curious to see, honestly, how they hash these things out and what comes of it. You can’t crack an official in the head, you can’t pie-face Adam Pearce. You can’t do those things. You gotta be a professional. I mean, professional, I am the king of professionalism. I go by the book all the time, so I understand these things. I would never do anything to put myself in a situation like that.”

Rolins wondering if Triple H needs to step in: “I’m very curious to see how the two of them kind of handle this business, or if maybe somebody else needs to step in. I don’t know, if ‘Papa H’ needs to come down and lay the hammer down, the sledgehammer, so to speak, who knows? We’ll see.”