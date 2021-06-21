wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Surprises Cesaro With WWE Hell in a Cell Win (Pics, Video)
Cesaro had Seth Rollins right where he wanted him at WWE Hell in a Cell, but Rollins caught him with a surprise. Rollins rolled up Cesaro as the Swedish strongman was working over his enemy’s arm, getting a pinfall victory out of nowhere. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.
NO TIME WASTED.@WWECesaro vs. @WWERollins is underway LIVE at #HIAC!
Stream on @peacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/kJEdiLRo7U pic.twitter.com/DrjZzEA7Qa
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
Forever plotting…#HIAC @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/CUx1HRF7Uo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
One swift uppercut can change the tide for @WWECesaro! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/Gl6GQyRWqw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
.@WWECesaro looks to SILENCE @WWERollins at WWE #HIAC!🧤🤐 pic.twitter.com/vBiy8KOEym
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
FALCON 🏹#HIAC @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/sOPzgnnw9I
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
👀 mesmerizing 👀 #HIAC @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/I4XgezHGQn
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
HE GOT 'EM.@WWERollins steals the victory over @WWECesaro at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/pEPVskLrlo
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
Everything's even, because he's Seth Freakin' Rollins.#HIAC @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/3nlr7oXIyQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
