Seth Rollins Surprises Cesaro With WWE Hell in a Cell Win (Pics, Video)

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell Seth Rollins Cesaro

Cesaro had Seth Rollins right where he wanted him at WWE Hell in a Cell, but Rollins caught him with a surprise. Rollins rolled up Cesaro as the Swedish strongman was working over his enemy’s arm, getting a pinfall victory out of nowhere. You can see pics and video from the match below.

WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

