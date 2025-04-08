Seth Rollins Takes Out CM Punk, Says Paul Heyman Owes Him a Favor On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins has put Paul Heyman in his debt by not stomping him on this week’s WWE Raw. Heyman cut a promo to close out Monday’s show talking about how he will always be loyal to both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. That brought out Rollins, who asked Heyman which side he was on and said that Reigns doesn’t care about him and pointed out that Reigns allowed Heyman to be brutalized by Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania 40.

Rollins also noted that Punk didn’t rescue him either and that when he walked out on WWE, he also walked out on Heyman. Rollins reminded Heyman that he was Heyman’s first choice for Team Reigns at WarGames, and said Punk only agreed to be in the match to get his favor.

Rollins told Heyman to remove himself from the whole situation and Heyman said he couldn’t do that. Rollins suggested he might do it for Heyman and pushed Heyman into the corner, which brought out Punk. Rollins got the upper hand and stomped Punk, then teased stomping Heyman before he stopped and said that Heyman now owed him a favor to close the show.