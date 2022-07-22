Seth Rollins Takes Shots At Cody Rhodes After Rhodes’ ESPY Win, Becky Lynch Comments

Seth Rollins went in on Cody Rhodes for an in-character rant at his ruval after Rhodes won Best WWE Moment at the ESPYs this week. As reported Rhodes won the award for his return at WrestleMania and teased the idea of winning the award again in 2023 when he returns from injury.

In two posts made to his Twitter account, Rollins took aim at Rhodes and wrote:

“Truly…screw this guy. Screw ESPN. Screw WWE. And screw you scumbags out there who continue to overlook me, discredit me, and undermine me. None of this exists without me. For those of you who have my back, I hear you singing my song every night.” “I didn’t have a last name to get my foot in the door. I don’t pack it in and go home when things get tough. I don’t take more than I give. I’m not a chosen one. I shoulder the f’n load every single time. Make everyone around me better. Overdeliver on the regular.”

Becky Lynch retweeted the post, adding, “Husband is King.”

Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in his return and then beat him twice more, at WrestleMania Fallout and then Hell in the Cell before he underwent surgery for his torn pectoral tendon.

