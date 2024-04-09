wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Taking Time Off To Deal With Knee Injury
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
F4WOnline reports that Seth Rollins is taking time off from WWE after Wrestlemania in order to continue to rest his injured knee. Rollins suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus back in January. He opted not to have surgery, but instead rested until Wrestlemania.
The hope is that Rollins will only be away for around four weeks. On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer added that he heard that Rollins won’t be out long, but does need to rest his knee.
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Thinks The Bloodline’s Story Is Just Getting Started After Roman Reigns’ Loss
- Triple H On What People Should Name Current Era: ‘We Didn’t Call It Attitude Era While We Were In It’
- Matt Hardy Is Reportedly A Free Agent After Turning Down AEW Contract
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’