Seth Rollins Taking Time Off To Deal With Knee Injury

F4WOnline reports that Seth Rollins is taking time off from WWE after Wrestlemania in order to continue to rest his injured knee. Rollins suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus back in January. He opted not to have surgery, but instead rested until Wrestlemania.

The hope is that Rollins will only be away for around four weeks. On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer added that he heard that Rollins won’t be out long, but does need to rest his knee.