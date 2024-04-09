wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Taking Time Off To Deal With Knee Injury

April 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 3-4-24 Image Credit; WWE

F4WOnline reports that Seth Rollins is taking time off from WWE after Wrestlemania in order to continue to rest his injured knee. Rollins suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus back in January. He opted not to have surgery, but instead rested until Wrestlemania.

The hope is that Rollins will only be away for around four weeks. On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer added that he heard that Rollins won’t be out long, but does need to rest his knee.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading