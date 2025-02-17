Seth Rollins Has Talked With WWE About Possible Executive or Creative Role

In an interview with Bloomberg (via Fightful), Seth Rollins says he’s had conversations with WWE about what to do when his in-ring career is over, including an executive or creative role. Rollins reiterated that he had no plans to retire any time soon.

He said: “It’s still a ways off, obviously, I mean, I’m closer [to] the end of my career than the beginning, but, you know, the end ain’t here yet. So, I’m kind of in my prime right now. I’m 38 years old. My mental and physical kind of, like, locked in right now where my physical hasn’t declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise, as I’m starting to see the industry from a different angle. So that part I’m really focused on,” he said. “I think we’re in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role, or whatever that may be. But again, that’s in its infancy. That’s like, ‘Hey, maybe, what would you think down the road?’ So right now, I’m focused on what I’m doing in the ring and helping out there as best I can.“