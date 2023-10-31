Seth Rollins Talks Filming for Captain America: Brave New World

In a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen‘s Last Meals series, Seth Rollins shared some details about his experience on the set of the MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World (vioa Fightful). While unable to provide much information about the production itself, Rollins related it was a positive experience for him, despite being outside his comfort zone. You can find a few highlights from Rollins and watch the full clip below.

On the quality of the experience and the project as a whole: “It was a really good experience and I think it’s going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me.”

On if Hollywood might become a future landing spot for him: “I’m not comfortable…like, look, I’m 38. I’ve only been doing wrestling for 20 years. Only, nonstop. That’s it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a carwash when I was in my early 20s, and that’s it. Other than that all I’ve done is wrestling, so anytime I get out of my comfort zone I am nervous. I’m like I suck at this, I don’t know what I’m doing, but I was in good hands and it was a really fun experience and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

On his performance in the film: “Hopefully everyone doesn’t hate me. I don’t want to have ruined everybody’s vision of this character, so I’m doing my best. I hope people enjoy it.”