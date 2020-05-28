Seth Rollins Teased Another Member of His Faction on WWE Backstage

During an interview on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, Seth Rollins spoke about his faction with Murphy and Austin Theory, before noting that someone else could join in the future.

He said: “Yeah, you know, I’ve been fortunate enough to play roles in some cool groups. Obviously, The Shield and then The Authority. Definitely, the role I’m playing in this group as the clear leader, the mentor to the younger talents is something that, you know…In The Shield, we were three separate pieces. We were equal every step of the way. We all brought something different to the table. In The Authority, I was essentially learning under the guidance of Triple H and Kane and Randy Orton. And now I’m taking all of that experience that I’ve been able to amass, and I’m bestowing that onto these two young cats. I don’t know where it’s gonna go, how it’s gonna end up, but right now, it feels really good. It’s cool to be in that different role, in the role of mentor to put them under my learning tree. It’s been nine years that I’ve been with WWE now, almost 10. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always got my eyes on somebody. I can’t, I don’t want to disclose too much. There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition right now. We’ll see how things pan out.”

"There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition." – @WWERollins on whether he is considering adding anyone else to his group.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/upAPnSMIlu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 27, 2020

