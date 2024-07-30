Seth Rollins Teases His Outfit for WWE SummerSlam

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins wore the black and white referee stripes on last night’s Raw due to his role as the special guest referee for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre later this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. Later on, Rollins shared another tease for his referee outfit at this weekend’s event via social media.

Seth Rollins wrote, “This is just the appetizer, baby. You gotta tune into #SummerSlam on Saturday for the main course…we’re gonna be eatin’ goooood!”

Rollins serves as the special guest referee for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre on Saturday, August 3. The premium live event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.