wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Teases Veer, Shane McMahon, John Cena & More as Potential WrestleMania Opponents
Seth Rollins’ opponent at WrestleMania 38 isn’t yet known, but the Freaking One has shared a few potential opponents including Veer and Shane McMahon. Rollins posted to Twitter on Wednesday with a series of photos seeming to hint at his guesses as to his WrestleMania 38 adversary.
You can see the tweets below, which depict Scott Steiner, Rob Van Dam, John Cena, Mustafa Ali, Shane McMahon, and Veer. Rollins will find out who his Vince McMahon-picked opponent is when he’s in the ring waiting for the entrance at the PPV.
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kshUXFp1Lc
— Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 31, 2022
#wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/crkXnXlXRg
— Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 31, 2022
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/g6RnSaWoVX
— Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 31, 2022
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/M1ksfmroKy
— Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 31, 2022
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nI4Ix2f078
— Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’
- Updates on AEW Interest in Toni Storm & Athena, Note on Nixon Newell’s Status
- Possible Spoiler On Talent Being Brought In For WrestleMania Weekend
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling