Seth Rollins Teases Veer, Shane McMahon, John Cena & More as Potential WrestleMania Opponents

Seth Rollins’ opponent at WrestleMania 38 isn’t yet known, but the Freaking One has shared a few potential opponents including Veer and Shane McMahon. Rollins posted to Twitter on Wednesday with a series of photos seeming to hint at his guesses as to his WrestleMania 38 adversary.

You can see the tweets below, which depict Scott Steiner, Rob Van Dam, John Cena, Mustafa Ali, Shane McMahon, and Veer. Rollins will find out who his Vince McMahon-picked opponent is when he’s in the ring waiting for the entrance at the PPV.