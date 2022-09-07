wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Tells Fans To Appreciate ‘Top Level’ In-Ring Content From All Over

September 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Clash at the Castle - Seth Rollins win Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins praised the last week in wrestling and told fans they should appreciate the quality in-ring content.

He wrote: “The amount of top level in ring content that happens WEEKLY on TV is staggering. Gunther/Fella. Roxy/Meiko. Ricky/Melo. KO/Theory. Roman/Drew. Acclaimed/Swerve. It’s unreal. Appreciate that shit.

Carmelo Hayes and Swerve Strickland, who were both mentioned, replied in posts of their own.

