wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Tells Fans To Appreciate ‘Top Level’ In-Ring Content From All Over
In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins praised the last week in wrestling and told fans they should appreciate the quality in-ring content.
He wrote: “The amount of top level in ring content that happens WEEKLY on TV is staggering. Gunther/Fella. Roxy/Meiko. Ricky/Melo. KO/Theory. Roman/Drew. Acclaimed/Swerve. It’s unreal. Appreciate that shit.”
Carmelo Hayes and Swerve Strickland, who were both mentioned, replied in posts of their own.
— Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) September 7, 2022
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) September 7, 2022
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 7, 2022
