Seth Rollins Says The Rock Has Been a ‘Great Boss’

Seth Rollins may not have seen eye-to-eye with The Rock in the ring at WrestleMania last year, but he says Rock has been a “great boss.” Rollins spoke about his relationship with the Final Boss during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On being invited to the Moana 2 premiere: “He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of Moana 2. So we got to see it … yeah, we got to see it on the lawn with the sunset in the background. She’s [his daughter] too young to remember it, but it was really an incredible experience for our family.”

On his professional relationship with Rock: “He’s been a great boss, I will say. In the ring, you know, we’ve had our ups and downs, but he’s been a great [boss]. I mean, people say a lot of things about him, [but] he’s a really kind and generous man.”