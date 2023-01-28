Seth Rollins Thinks It’s ‘Far-Fetched’ That Cody Rhodes Is A Royal Rumble Favorite

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Seth Rollins gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes being considered a favorite in tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. Rollins is also set to be in that match.

He said: “The last time we saw him, he was black and blue all over. He hasn’t wrestled a match. He’s just going to come back in, throw 29 other dudes over the top rope and going to WrestleMania? Seems a little far-fetched to me. Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes,” he said. “The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he … tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there’s nothing more selfish in the world. Don’t let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S-O-B. He’s not coming back for anything but himself.“