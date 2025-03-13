Seth Rollins Thinks He Might Retire From the Ring at 45

– Speaking to Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata on WFAN, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke when he might hang up his gear and call it a career. The 38-year-old former WWE Champion says 45 is the likely age he will retire from the ring.

Seth Rollins said on retirement (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’ll be 39 in May. 45, maybe, really sounds alright to me.”

He spoke about his potential future and possibly working behind-the-scenes in WWE. The Superstar continued, It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. Just have to figure out what that feels like. I feel good right now. I feel very good.”

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match last Monday on WWE Raw. However, he won after Roman Reigns interfered and pulled Rollins out of the cage, giving the former WWE Champion the victory.