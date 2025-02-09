Seth Rollins Thinks The Rock Has Another Match Left In Him

Seth Rollins believes that The Rock has at least another match left in him. Rollins worked opposite the Final Boss at WrestleMania 40, teaming with Cody Rhodes against Rock and Roman Reigns. He spoke with Maggie & Perloff for a new interview and was asked if Rock has another in-ring run left in him.

“You get in there one time and you might think you can do a full schedule, but I don’t know if it’s as easy as it looks,” Rollins mused (per Fightful). “You get in there, you do one, and you go, ‘Okay, I can do this.’ He’s smart enough to know his days of doing it full-time has come and gone.”

He continued, “Do I think he can get in there and do one more or a couple more? Absolutely. He was in prime condition and ready to go. He was a game opponent. For a guy that hasn’t done it in ten years, that’s really hard. It is like riding a bike, but it’s not one time. You need to get in there and get your reps in to get your mind where it’s at. He was an incredible performer that night. He was able to slip back into it. It was an honor for me to be in the ring with him. That’s a guy who is a Hall of Famer and a legend in our business. He’s on the Board of Directors now as well, so he’s continued to help that side of the business. It was a fun ride getting in there and to be able to stomp the crap out of The Rock.”

It has been reported that The Rock is not expected to compete at WrestleMania 41 this year, though that is not yet confirmed.