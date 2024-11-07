Seth Rollins Thinks WWE Is Missing Some Top Heels

– During a recent interview with The Pivot, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins evaluated WWE’s current roster, stating that he thinks WWE needs some more good heels. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on WWE’s current era of babyfaces: “Some of our bigger booms have been with face champions. You look at the last four years, Roman Reigns has been the guy, the Tribal Chief, and he’s been the biggest heel. Right now, we’re riding with Cody Rhodes and we’re sort of in this era of babyfaces. You have guys like myself, Cody, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Roman is back as a babyface. You have this era where everything is clicking and people are loving so much of what is going on.”

On WWE missing top heels: “I’m looking around and thinking, ‘We’re missing some good heels around here.’ The business is cyclical and you have to ride the waves given to you and figure out how to make the most money you can off of that. You look at guys like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, (Bruno) Sammartino. A lot of the biggest box offices have been built on top babyfaces.”

Seth Rollins was in action last weekend at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. He picked up a singles win against Bronson Reed. Later at WWE Raw, Reed attacked Rollins during a Fatal 4-Way match for a title shot at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, taking Rollins out of the match.