Seth Rollins Explains Why Intergender Wrestling Isn’t Realistic, Doesn’t Think Negativity on Social Media Is Productive

– The Daily Star recently spoke to former WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins ahead of his Summerslam rematch with Brock Lesnar. Rollins discussed his thoughts on intergender wrestling and the problems with social media. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on intergender wrestling: “There are places for it. But this full on independent style women vs. men match where the women are chokeslamming the men? Our business is based in realism a little bit, so let’s do that as best we can. I think let’s live in a reality a little bit here, I am not saying women aren’t as good as men because that is not the case. But there is a reason when you go to the Olympics there are men’s and women’s [sports], there is a reason you have men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball. It is not they aren’t as talented, or they are not as good as athletes, but you just need to break it up. There are women out there who are incredible. … Whether we are going to have full on intergender matches, we may get there – but it is going to take some doing.”

Rollins on Twitter being a cesspool of negativity: “Its funny because it’s not just wrestling, it’s not just WWE, that’s kind of how it is in the world. Twitter seems to be this cesspool of negativity where its so easy to focus on what you don’t like rather than what you do like. People seem to band around negativity, I don’t know if it’s one of those misery loves company type things. Before it used to be you would hang out with three or four of your friends and talk about how you don’t like things, now you hang out with three or four hundred of your friends and talk about how you don’t like things. I don’t know, maybe you get more responses on negative tweets or whatever. It is frustrating.”

Seth Rollins on not being able to wrap his head around social media: “I am coming from an era when we didn’t have social media, when I was a teenager it was before social media was a thing. It about is trying to adapt to that culture but not really understanding why we use it so much for negativity. Even things like petitioning for a Game of Thrones re-shoot on the final season, or complaining about The Little Mermaid being black. I just can’t wrap my head around it—maybe I am too old. I don’t think it’s a productive part of society when it’s so negative the whole time.”