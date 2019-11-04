wrestling / News

Seth Rollins To Give Update On His Future On RAW

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WWE SummerSlam

After losing the Universal title to The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Seth Rollins announced that he will update fans on his future this Monday on RAW.

He wrote: “So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading