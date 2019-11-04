Seth Rollins To Give Update On His Future On RAW

After losing the Universal title to The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Seth Rollins announced that he will update fans on his future this Monday on RAW.

He wrote: “So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw.”