wrestling / News
Seth Rollins To Give Update On His Future On RAW
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
After losing the Universal title to The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Seth Rollins announced that he will update fans on his future this Monday on RAW.
He wrote: “So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw.”
So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw. pic.twitter.com/e0i7idhkdO
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On ‘Feminists’ Who Attacked Him Over His Seth Rollins – Becky Lynch Comment
- Eric Bischoff Reveals What He Thinks of NWA Powerrr
- Joey Janela & Dash Wilder Get Into Twitter Exchange, Joke About Enzo Fight & Saudi Arabia Flight Delay
- Nick Jackson Says There’s Zero Chance of AEW-NJPW Relationship