Seth Rollins To Miss Next Week’s WWE RAW
May 19, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Seth Rollins has a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. He was filming in Atlanta this week, which is why he was only on RAW in a pre-taped segment. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rollins will also miss this Monday’s episode of RAW, as he will continue filming the movie.
