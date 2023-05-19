wrestling / News

Seth Rollins To Miss Next Week’s WWE RAW

May 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Clash at the Castle - Seth Rollins win Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Seth Rollins has a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. He was filming in Atlanta this week, which is why he was only on RAW in a pre-taped segment. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rollins will also miss this Monday’s episode of RAW, as he will continue filming the movie.

