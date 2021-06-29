Seth Rollins Says Today Is ‘A Fine Day to Finally Get Married’

It appears as if nuptials are imminent for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, with Rollins suggesting that it’s happening today. Rollins posted a photo to his Instagram stories with a photo of Lynch working out in an area with palm trees, with the text of:

“Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married”

Lynch and Rollins have been engaged since August of 2019 and their wedding was originally planned for last May before being postponed due to the pandemic.